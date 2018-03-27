The first ever independent study on the impact the UK’s exit from the EU has revealed Brexit will hit women the hardest, leading to job cuts, a squeeze on family budgets and possible cuts to vital public services.

Published on Tuesday, the report echoes the concerns of activists and experts across the country who fear women’s rights will be left off the list when it comes to negotiating the key points of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, one of the organisations to publish the report, said she feared that protections for women could be “at the bottom of the list of priorities” when it came to Britain leaving the EU.

“I haven’t heard (Brexit minister) David Davis ... talk about considering the economic impact on women or non-minority groups,” Smethers said.

“Among those women to be most affected will be the poorest women, and black and minority ethnic women. I haven’t seen any indications (their concerns) are even on the table, let alone being given sufficient priority,” Smethers said.

The key findings of the report include:

That despite promises of additional money for the NHS post-Brexit, a downturn in GDP is likely to result in further cuts to government spending. Women, who are more likely to work in the public sector and more likely to need public services, will be the worst affected.

That hard-won labour rights of women could be rolled back under future plans for a competitive, highly deregulated, and flexible labour market post-Brexit, creating a “race to the bottom”.

The women workers could be adversely impacted in sectors such as clothing and textiles, which have a majority female workforce in industries that are particularly vulnerable to increased trade barriers.

A fall in the value of the pound could cost average households in the UK £580 per year, the effects of which would be felt most severely by the poorest households.

“Women are the main managers of family poverty and the shock-absorbers of poverty, and in attempting to shield their families from poverty’s worst effects women tend to bear the brunt of the effects,” the report said.