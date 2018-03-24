Theresa May’s political secretary has been accused of publicly disclosing the sexuality of a former partner who turned whistleblower to accuse Vote Leave of breaking electoral law.

Lawyers for Shahmir Sanni say a communique on behalf of Stephen Parkinson is the “first time a Downing Street official statement has been used to out someone”.

In a statement, his lawyer said: “My client is now having to come out to his mother and family tonight, and members of his family in Pakistan are being forced to take urgent protective measures to ensure their safety.”

Both men were activists for pro-Brexit groups during the run up to the EU referendum.

It is believed Sanni will suggest Vote Leave illegally co-ordinated with another group, BeLeave, to evade spending caps.

Sanni said in a statement: “It’s sad that Stephen feels he can’t tell the truth about cheating in the Referendum. I think he understands why I had to do the right thing and let people know what really happened. But I never imagined that he, with the help of Number 10, would choose to tell the world I am gay, in a last desperate attempt to scare me.

“This is something I’ve never told most of my friends or family, here or in Pakistan, some of whom are having to take measures to ensure their safety. He knew the danger it would cause, and that’s why he did it.

“My coming out should have happened at a moment of my choosing – not his or the Government’s. Some things are more important than politics and I hope that one day he agrees.”