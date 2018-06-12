Theresa May Avoids Defeat On Key Brexit Vote - HuffPost Verdict

Theresa May avoided defeat over her Brexit plans by handing last minute concessions to MPs in a dramatic day in Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s bid to overturn a move to give Parliament the power to vote down any deal and take control of the Brexit process seemed set to fail, but MPs backed the Government 324 to 298.

The Government were fiercely opposed to the plan, with May telling MPs on Monday it would undermine her negotiating position with Brussels.

Justice Minister Phillip Lee resigned from his post at the start of the day in order to vote against the Government, prompting rumours that an embarrassing defeat for May was on the cards.

But just minutes before the vote, the Government indicated it would agree to allow MPs to have a vote on its future negotiating stance if Parliament voted down the withdrawal agreement - or no agreement had been reached by the end of November.

However, these votes would not be binding on the Government.

At the end of the three-hour debate on the issue, Solicitor General Robert Buckland promised to hold talks with potential rebels - including former Attorney General Dominic Grieve - over the compromise.

Buckland’s initial attempts to promise Grieve and others the Government would listen to concerns were seemingly dismissed by the rebels.

But with less than 30 minutes to go until the debate wound up, a group of potential rebels - including Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen and Grieve - disappeared from the Chamber.

It was later reported the MPs had been in for a meeting with May, where they were given assurances that the Government would make changes to the Bill in line with their concerns in the Lords.

When they returned, Buckland told MPs: “Can I further reiterate the commitment I’ve given on behalf of the Government at the despatch box to further discuss the matter with [Grieve] and others.”

Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach got to her feet to say: “I do accept that the solicitor general has given an important concession today and I would have supported the Lords amendment had that concession not been made.”

One of the would-be rebels told HuffPost UK the rebellion was “delayed” but it “will return of we don’t get what we want in the Lords.”

When it came to the crunch, Lee abstained, saying that he had “trust” that the Prime Minister would honour her pledge.

The only Tories to vote against the Government were long-term anti-Brexiteers Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry.