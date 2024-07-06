Bridgerton Casting Director Reveals She Receives 'Unsolicited' X-Rated Audition Videos Daily

A still from Bridgerton's second season Netflix

Some would-be stars are so eager to be in the next season of Bridgerton that they’ve been bombarding casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry’s inbox with “unsolicited” videos.

While appearing on the latest episode of the Should I Delete That? podcast, Kelly, who has worked on the Netflix period drama since it first aired in 2020, admitted that NSFW clips land in her inbox like clockwork.

“It’s every day … I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited,” she told the podcast’s hosts, Em Clarkson and Alex Light. “It’s sex basically.

“It’s not actual sex but it’s quite punchy. ... It’s not nudie pictures, but it’s not far off.”

She added: “It’s a bit sad, really.”

Kelly went on to reveal that many of the actors who reach out hoping to join the romance series want to star as Sophie Beckett despite the role not being officially confirmed yet.

In Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, Sophie is the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson in the Netflix series).

Luke Thompson in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It’s probably not too shocking for actors to submit racy clips considering the popular show is known for its steamy scenes.

Back in May, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed that she took on some especially steamy scenes in the recently released third season in order to shut down trolls who criticised her appearance.

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” the Derry Girls recalled of collaborating with the series’ intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot.