Jonathan Bailey's Wet Shirt Scene In Bridgerton Is Actually An Homage To This Classic Moment

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton is paying “homage” to a famous scene in the BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice with Jonathan Bailey’s wet shirt moment, the show’s creator has revealed.

The new series of the hit Netflix period drama features a scene in episode five where Jonathan’s character Anthony Bridgerton emerges from a lake wearing a white shirt.

Advertisement

Even before the latest season started streaming on Friday, the image had already caused a stir among fans, after it was used as one of the key photos to promote the second series (we can’t think why).

The shot is actually inspired by the scene where Colin Firth – as Mr Darcy –emerged from a lake in a wet shirt in the BBC’s version of 1995 Pride And Prejudice.

Advertisement

Bridgerton’s creator Chris Van Dusen told the PA news agency: “I was a big fan [of the adaptation] and we paid homage to it this season with Anthony Bridgerton emerging from that lake in that white shirt that we went through many costume tests on.

“We did so much research into getting the right fabric, just clinging enough, just see-through enough, that made that a really fun moment.

Advertisement

“I think there are Easter eggs like that all through the season and it’s what I love about this genre.”

He continued: “It’s what I love about the period pieces in general, while they’re considered a little traditional, conservative, this show was never going to be like that.

“I always wanted to push the envelope with the show and create something fresh and turn up the volume and do something exciting.”

The return of Bridgerton shifts focus from Phoebe Dynevor and Rége-Jean Page’s Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset to her brother Anthony and newcomer Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Advertisement