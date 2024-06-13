Here Are All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From The Latest Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at the Bridgerton season three part two premiere Neil Mockford via Getty Images

After leaving us on its biggest cliffhanger to date thanks to that carriage scene, the second half of Bridgerton’s latest season is finally streaming on Netflix.

On Thursday morning, part two of Bridgerton’s third series began streaming, and to mark the occasion, the cast came together in London for a special premiere event.

Leading the way on the red carpet were the two season’s main cast members, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, with the former Derry Girls star giving us all the glamour we’ve come to expect from her at these Bridgerton events.

She was also seen wearing the ceasefire pin that she’s worn consistently while promoting the Netflix period drama’s third season.

Nicola Coughlan Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Also pulling out all the stops on the red carpet were Bridgerton staples Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Luke Thompson, as well as the show’s creator, TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see in the gallery below…

Season three of Bridgerton dives into the budding romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, dubbed “Polin” by the show’s loyal fans.

The first half of season three debuted last month, leaving viewers in suspense as the mid-series finale saw the pair professing their true feelings for one another before their first ever intimate encounter in a horse-drawn carriage.

“That was a lot,” Luke recently told Netflix of the first “Polin” hook-up, with Nicola adding they both felt “big pressure” going into the scene.

“The fans are horny little devils and they used to send us pictures of carriages constantly and carriages rocking,” the Derry Girls star said of the scene, which was first depicted in the Bridgerton novels before being brought to life on screen.

“So, this [had] to be both beautiful, touching, romantic and sexy, which is a lot of things.”