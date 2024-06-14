This Is Why Bridgerton Fans Are In For Such A Long Wait For Season 4

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Already binged the newly-released second half of Bridgerton’s third season? Well, we’re afraid you might be in for quite a wait before your next trip to the ton.

Season three of Bridgerton was released in two parts in May and June, after a two-year wait since the last instalment of the much-loved period drama.

And speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of the latest batch of episodes, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that viewers are in for a similarly long wait for season four.

Explaining why the show probably won’t be back until 2026, she said: “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Teasing what fans are in for, Jess added: “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re toward the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work.

“We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders, so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

The third season of Bridgerton centres around the much-hyped romance between Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan’s characters, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (dubbed “Polin” by fans).

However, one scene-stealing moment in one of the new episodes has already got fans excited for another new Bridgerton romance.

All three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream now on Netflix.

