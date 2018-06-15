Brie Larson Calls For More Diversity Within Film Criticism

Brie Larson has called for more diversity within film criticism, following a study that found that just 20 percent of the critics who reviewed 2017’s top box-office films were women.

The Oscar-winning actress was speaking at the Women In Film + Lucy Awards event in Los Angeles, where she used Ava DuVernay’s recent Disney film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ as an example of a film that has suffered because of the lack of diversity when it comes to critics.