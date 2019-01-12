British female talent is set to reign supreme at this year’s Brit Awards, with Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne receiving the most nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony. This year’s nominations were revealed on Saturday evening in the ITV special ‘The Brits Are Coming’, hosted this year by Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo. During the ceremony, it was revealed that Anne-Marie, Dua and Jess will be the top-nominated artists at this year’s ceremony, with four nods each.

While Anne-Marie and Jess have each been recognised in the Best Female category, the former has also received a nomination for British Single and British Video, both for her hit ‘2002’. She’s also up for the biggie, Best British Album, for her debut effort ‘Speak Your Mind’. Meanwhile, both of Dua’s 2018 hits ‘IDGAF’ and the Calvin Harris collaboration ‘One Kiss’ are up for British Single and British Video, where Jess’ Rudimental track ‘These Days’ has also received nominations.

James McCauley/Rex/Shutterstock Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne

Her final nod is for her solo effort ‘I’ll Be There’, again in the British Single category. Dua was previously among the winners at last year’s Brit Awards, scooping Best British Female and Best British Breakthrough, as well as performing ‘New Rules’ in one of the stand-out moments of the night. Elsewhere, the 2019 Brit Awards is going to be a big night for last year’s Critics’ Choice recipient Jorja Smith, who has received three nominations, as has ‘Shotgun’ singer George Ezra, following a big year for his album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.

Richard Isaac/Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Rex/Shutterstock Jorja Smith and George Ezra