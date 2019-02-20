Being invited to perform at the Brit Awards is one of the biggest honours an artist can have, and every year, the acts always ensure they put on a show worthy of the biggest night in music. The 2019 event, held on Wednesday night, was no different, as eight artists took to the stage to celebrate another brilliant 12 months in British music – but which ones really stood out? Here’s our definitive run down of this year’s offerings... 8. George Ezra

We’ve all heard Shotgun a gazillion times now, and as much as we love it, the prospect of hearing it for the gazillion-and-first time didn’t exactly have us beside ourselves. However, roping in the excellent Hot 8 Brass band was a stroke of genius, and injected a whole new lease of life to the track.

7. Jess Glynne

On paper, Jess singing Thursday would not have been our first choice for the Brits, but as things turned out, it was a really special moment during proceedings. The singer was joined on stage by a group of women who all slowly took their make-up off during the track in a show of female empowerment.

However, we were left even more enamoured by guest artist H.E.R. who is in possession of a rather brilliant set of lungs. We can’t wait to hear a lot more from her in 2019. 6. The 1975

Injecting a bit of rock and roll into the evening were The 1975, who topped off what turned out to be a brilliant evening for them with their second Brits performance in three years. Fans who’d seen the band on their recent tour probably were familiar with the staging to Sincerity Is Scary (which in turn paid homage to the video), but for the rest of us, it was great to watch the full production, and was also a nice way for the boys to celebrate their double win – even if it looks like they might have known about it beforehand. 5. Jorja Smith

She might only have broken through in the last 12 months, but it was actually Jorja’s second time on the Brits stage, having duetted with Rag’n’Bone Man last year following her Critics’ Choice win. And with her first solo performance, she was out to prove why she deserved the award so much, blowing everyone away with her silky soft vocals.

Her stripped back performance of Don’t Watch Me Cry gave us tingles, and it can’t have been just us who got serious ‘Adele at the Brits 2011’ vibes from it. 4. Calvin Harris (ft. Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man)

With Calvin responsible for two of the biggest hits of 2018, it was only right he took his place on the Brits stage this evening, where he was joined by his most recent collaborators. For us, it was right up there, and having so many artists on stage reminded us of Brits of old, where you used to get some wildcard collaborations (remember Rihanna and Klaxons?). While Sam Smith copped some flack for his vocals on Twitter, we LOVED how much fun he was having on stage, while Dua also turned it out as usual. 3. Little Mix

Little Mix have served up some seriously stellar Brits shows over the years, and we’re pleased to say 2019 was no different. In fact, we’ll put on necks on the line and say it was their best to date, and undoubted proof of why they are the biggest girlband in the world right now.

Their performance of Woman Like Me was a full-on PRODUCTION, with a costume reveal, a narrative, hoardes of dancers, a full-scale dance-break and the fabulous addition of rapper Miss Banks. What more could you have wished for? 2. Hugh Jackman

With Greatest Showman fever still running high (the soundtrack has barely been off the top of charts over the last year), there was only one man who could open the show – Hugh Jackman. While two years ago, we’d have never envisaged Wolverine on stage performing at the biggest awards show in British music, his performance was an undeniable treat.

Sure, not all music fans out there are going to have appreciated it, but the sheer joy of it all set the perfect tone for the rest of the evening. 1. Pink

Pink is known for her impressive live shows, which are packed full of stunts and surprises, so expectations for her performance were high. And sure enough, she did not come to the Brit Awards to disappoint, putting on a show that as worthy of the Outstanding Contribution To Music prize alone.