With the Brit Awards﻿ here once again, we can’t help looking back at our favourite moments from previous years. As it goes, it’s now been 10 years since the 2009 Brits which, as you’re about to discover, were actually pretty lit. Here are all the highlights from the 2009 Brit Awards that we’re struggling to grasp all happened a decade ago... The whole night was hosted by Kylie Minogue, Mathew Horne and James Corden

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

As you may recall, they didn’t exactly go down a storm with viewers, and only one of them was invited back to host the following year. U2 kicked things off with a live rendition of Get On Your Boots

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A song, incidentally, we don’t believe we’ve listened to since 2009. Other performances on the night included Estelle and The Ting Tings…

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Arguably the most 2009 thing to ever occur. ...Coldplay doing Viva La Vida…

You can just about make out Chris Martin’s cheerful face through the confetti. ...and Duffy, performing Warwick Avenue

This would mark Duffy’s first and, so far, final time performing at the Brit Awards. It was a busy night for Duffy, who was the biggest winner, taking home three Brits in total

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She beat Adele in both the British Female and British Breakthrough categories. Other winners included Girls Aloud, who bagged their first ever Brit Award for The Promise...

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Sarah Harding saying “it’s about bloody time” is still iconic. ...before delivering one of the stand-out performances of the night...

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Thankfully Nadine Coyle remembered her passport this time around. ...and having a lovely time at the awards do afterwards

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Look closely and you’ll see Nick Grimshaw hanging out with Little Boots in the background. Meanwhile, the second ever Critics’ Choice winner was Florence and the Machine

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Five months later, she would top the UK charts with her debut album Lungs. Katy Perry was named Best International Female

Apparently “steampunk Avril Lavigne” was in that year. Guest presenters included David Hasselhoff, who was there to award Elbow the title of Best British Band

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Wow. And as if that wasn’t enough, Joe Calzaghe presented Kings Of Leon with Best International Album

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

This marked the final time that Best International Album was awarded at the Brits, as it was scrapped the following year. Closing the show were Pet Shop Boys, who were recognised for their Outstanding Contribution To Music...

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

They ran through their hits – including Domino Dancing, Suburbia, What Have I Done To Deserve This? and West End Girls – in a 12-song set. ...and they were joined on stage by this performer , who was about to blow up in a big way

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Fun fact: this outfit was supposed to have been a pair of trousers, but she altered it into a leotard after photos of it were leaked in the press. And speaking of Lady Gaga, let’s take a look at her red carpet outfit

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She’d had her first number one a month earlier with Just Dance. Elsewhere on the red carpet, Calvin Harris was still dressing like this

What a difference a decade makes, eh? His future girlfriend Taylor Swift was also there for some reason, despite not being nominated

Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images

She eventually won her first Brit Award six years after this photo was taken. Best British Male nominee Will Young was in attendance too, sporting brilliant white

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

This is just asking to have red wine spilled down it, isn’t it? Also on the red carpet was Holly Willoughby...

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images

At the time, she was pregnant with her son, Harry. ... separate from her future This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

A strong look as ever from Schofe. Oh, and this guy was there too

JAB Promotions via Getty Images