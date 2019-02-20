The Brit Awards hadn’t even got underway when the results of two of the night’s biggest categories were seemingly spoiled thanks to a rogue TV commercial.
Now obviously the rest of this article contains spoilers, so look away now if you don’t want to know the results.
An eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted that an advert for The 1975′s album revealed that they had won Best British Group and British Album Of The Year.
The ad appeared on UKTV’s online catch-up service, UKTV Play, a full hour before the ceremony even kicked off at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night.
Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) posted a video of the ad for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships on Twitter, which he saw while watching Dave Gorman’s Modern Life Is Goodish on the UKTV player.
It currently remains unclear how the apparent cock-up happened, or indeed if The 1975 were aware that prizes were headed their way on the night.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for The 1975, the Brit Awards and UKTV for comment, and is awaiting responses.
During their acceptance speech for Best Group, frontman Matty Healy read out a quote from Laura Snapes, slamming music industry misogyny.
“I thought we should all think about it,” he told the crowd.
“In music, male misogynistic acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists whilst women and those who call them are out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art.”
The 1975 previously won Best British Group in 2017 – the same year their last album, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, was also nominated for British Album Of The Year. However, it ended up losing out to David Bowie’s Blackstar.