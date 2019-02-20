The Brit Awards hadn’t even got underway when the results of two of the night’s biggest categories were seemingly spoiled thanks to a rogue TV commercial. Now obviously the rest of this article contains spoilers, so look away now if you don’t want to know the results.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images The 1975 at Wednesday night's Brit Awards

An eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted that an advert for The 1975′s album revealed that they had won Best British Group and British Album Of The Year. The ad appeared on UKTV’s online catch-up service, UKTV Play, a full hour before the ceremony even kicked off at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night. Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) posted a video of the ad for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships on Twitter, which he saw while watching Dave Gorman’s Modern Life Is Goodish on the UKTV player.

An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours? — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019

Here be the evidence. That’s either a massive marketing cock-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things. pic.twitter.com/teYTmW9Q09 — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019

Also if The 1975 give a ‘oh wow what a shock we weren’t expecting this’ speech then someone tell them to catch up on Dave Gorman’s Modern Life is Goodish on UKTV Play and they’d have known hours before. — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019