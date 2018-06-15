Britain's First All-Female Isis Terror Cell Who Plotted London Attack Jailed

Two members of Britain’s first all-female Islamic State terror cell have been jailed for plotting a knife attack on Westminster under the guise of a Mad Hatter’s tea party.
Rizlaine Boular, 22, and her mother Mina Dich, 44, from Vauxhall, south London, pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism last April.
Boular was jailed for life on Friday with a minimum of 16 years, while Dich was jailed for six years and nine months, with a further five years on extended licence, for helping her.
The sentences were passed by Judge Mark Dennis QC at the Old Bailey.
Boular’s friend Khawla Barghouthi, 21, admitted failing to alert authorities to the plot but is yet to be sentenced.
Their plan was foiled by a combination of surveillance by counter-terrorism police and MI5 agents, who posed online as IS operatives.
Boular’s sister Safaa Boular, 18 – Britain’s youngest female IS terror plotter – will be sentenced at a later date after she was found guilty of preparing terrorism in the UK and Syria.