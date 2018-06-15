Britain's First All-Female Isis Terror Cell Who Plotted London Attack Jailed

PA Archive/PA Images Court artist sketch of (left to right) Mina Dich, 43, Rizlaine Boular, 21, and Khawla Barghouthi, 20

Two members of Britain’s first all-female Islamic State terror cell have been jailed for plotting a knife attack on Westminster under the guise of a Mad Hatter’s tea party.

Rizlaine Boular, 22, and her mother Mina Dich, 44, from Vauxhall, south London, pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism last April.

Boular was jailed for life on Friday with a minimum of 16 years, while Dich was jailed for six years and nine months, with a further five years on extended licence, for helping her.