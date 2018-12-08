Bath Spa University

Professor Olivette Otele is exhausted. Just a few weeks ago, the Bath Spa University academic became Britain’s first female black professor of history. But it was a long fight to get there. The moment she announced the news, on Twitter, was a bittersweet one, she says. “I say ‘strange’ because I am the first and, well, it’s 2018,” she told HuffPost UK. “In academia it’s very hard for everybody. But for people of colour and black women, in particular, it’s even harder.” Otele, who has two children, acknowledges that her ascent took so long partly because the university system “discriminates not only against mothers, but also women of colour.” In the UK, black historians make up less than 1% of university history staff, with white historians accounting for 96.1%. Last month, the Royal Historical Society – of which Otele is a fellow – published a highly anticipated report titled Race, Ethnicity and Equality. It highlighted racial and ethnic inequalities in the teaching and practice of History in the UK, drawing attention to the underrepresentation of black and minority ethnic students and staff in university history programmes, the substantial levels of race-based bias and discrimination experienced by BME historians in UK universities, and the negative impact of narrow school and university curriculums on diversity and inclusion.

The report, which surveyed of over 700 historians, found 29.8% of BME respondents directly experienced discrimination or abuse. Drawing reference to the research findings, Otele said: “The situation is dire – racism is there, live and kicking” – and it has dogged Otele for much of her career, she says. An alumna of the famed Universite La Sorbonne in Paris, where she received her first degree in literature and history two decades ago, Otele went on to do a masters in history two years later, then a PhD in 2005 at Université La Sorbonne in Paris. It was during her time in France that the Cameroon-born academic became used to a “straightforward kind of racism” – different to what she’s experienced in Britain. “Living in the UK in academia – it’s a very tame, polite kind of racism, but it is also micro-aggressions. It’s about not being given fair treatment in many things – timetabling for example; the opportunity to talk in certain places and young PHD students of colour not being groomed for certain opportunities.” This lack of diversity is reflected in the content of study too. The Royal Historical Society (RHS) report identified a need to widen history curriculums in schools. In November, HuffPost UK wrote about a Milton Keynes school that issued homework to 16-year-olds asking them to list the “pros and cons” of slavery.

Bath Spa University