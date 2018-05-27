‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has crashed to its lowest ratings in its 11-year history.
Saturday’s episode, which featured the last of the auditions and revealed the final 40 acts, pulled in an average of just 5.6 million.
This figure is down over a million on last week, which was previously the least-watched ‘BGT’ episode, and three million down on the equivalent episode last year.
The show peaked with just under seven million at one point during its 75-minute run, and was still the most watched show on TV on Saturday.
It is likely the hot Bank Holiday weather impacted ‘BGT’, with it also facing competition from the Champions League final on BT Sport.
This series opened last month with an overnight average of 8.6m, while it seems a lot of people are also watching at a later date, as the current consolidated ratings are averaging over 10m.
The final auditions episode also marked the last appearance from host Ant McPartlin on this year’s series.
It has been confirmed Declan Donnelly will host this week’s live semi-finals alone, following Ant’s conviction for drink-driving earlier this year.
After the presenter was involved in a car crash where he was over the limit, he stood down from all TV commitments and returned to treatment.
While it is believed he has since left rehab, it is still not known when Ant will be back on screen.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.