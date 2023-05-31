People Really Can't Stop Falling Over On Britain's Got Talent

Someone might need to check to see if there’s some sort of slippy residue on the Britain’s Got Talent stage, because people just cannot stop falling over on it.
First, there was Ant McPartlin, who got this week’s live shows off to a crash when he took a tumble during the opening moments of Monday’s live show.
And now, one of the contestants taking part in Tuesday’s show suffered a similar fate.
Viggo Venn could be seen taking a tumble down the stairs after performing his comedy routine on the second live semi final of the ITV talent competition.
The Norwegian comic was seen appearing to trip as he walked off after speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, before crashing down the stairs at the side of the stage.
Viggo seemed to be alright, however, quickly jumping up and brushing off the fall.
Although, given the nature of his act, some viewers at home were not sure whether it was a stunt or not...
It was a good night for Viggo though, as he sailed through to the grand final of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent after winning the public vote.
The result left the judges to choose between John’s Boys and Olivia Lynes for the second finale spot, with 11-year-old singer Olivia eventually selected to perform again.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Wednesday at 8pm on ITV.