People Really Can't Stop Falling Over On Britain's Got Talent

Someone might need to check to see if there’s some sort of slippy residue on the Britain’s Got Talent stage, because people just cannot stop falling over on it.

First, there was Ant McPartlin, who got this week’s live shows off to a crash when he took a tumble during the opening moments of Monday’s live show.

Advertisement

And now, one of the contestants taking part in Tuesday’s show suffered a similar fate.

Viggo Venn could be seen taking a tumble down the stairs after performing his comedy routine on the second live semi final of the ITV talent competition.

The Norwegian comic was seen appearing to trip as he walked off after speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, before crashing down the stairs at the side of the stage.

Viggo seemed to be alright, however, quickly jumping up and brushing off the fall.

Although, given the nature of his act, some viewers at home were not sure whether it was a stunt or not...

Advertisement

Me Mam ‘did he fall down the stairs on purpose?’

However crazy his performance was, skiing down the stairs via his chin didn’t seem to fit his theme. Most definitely was a fall. #BGT — Jessica (@jessica_annie97) May 30, 2023

We saw Vego Venn at the auditions and he was our favourite act that day, tonight he was even funnier…cried laughing throughout his whole performance 😂😂 #BGT also hope that fall down the stairs was part of his performance — Dr Cat Whittall (@DrCat1981) May 30, 2023

#BGT was viggo meant to fall down the stairs was it planned 😂😂🤣🤣 — Julie McCarthy (@julesscates82) May 30, 2023

Omg when he face planted the stairs, accident or part time stunt man? 🤣 — Danny White (@dannywhite2206) May 31, 2023

Wait, was falling down the stairs part of the act orrrrr??? #BGT — 💗 🌹𝒞𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒-𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝑒 🌹 💗 (@calliexmarie) May 30, 2023

Advertisement

It was a good night for Viggo though, as he sailed through to the grand final of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent after winning the public vote.

The result left the judges to choose between John’s Boys and Olivia Lynes for the second finale spot, with 11-year-old singer Olivia eventually selected to perform again.