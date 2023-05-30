Ant McPartlin takes a tumble on Britain's Got Talent ITV

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent live shows got off with a bang – quite literally! – on Monday night, as presenter Ant McPartlin hit the deck during the first episode’s opening number.

During the first live show of the current series, Ant and Dec were seen sliding into view at the end of former champions Diversity’s opening routine.

However, it seems the Geordie might have been a tad overzealous, as he ended up losing his footing and landing straight on his bum.

While the cameras initially cut away from Ant as he brought himself back to his feet, later in the show, BGT repeated the tumble – this time in slow motion.

if the camera hadn't cut away that was a hell of a slip! 😂😅 #BGT Ant McPartlin pic.twitter.com/cdhFuKt08d — Danny Denay #FBPE #GTTO (@DannyDenay) May 29, 2023

“Let’s just take a look back,” his co-host Declan Donnelly joked, while Ant protested: “Nah, nah, you don’t want to see it in slow motion! Woah!”

After his initial tumble, Ant told viewers: “My back! If you didn’t catch that, that was quite a heavy fall.

He and Dec then did their usual introductions, with Ant then joking: “I don’t know if I am OK. I wet myself! And farted at the same time! But I’ll carry on.”

“I can confirm, he did fart, he did…” Dec then added.

Ant and Dec discussing the unfortunate start to the BGT live show ITV

“Are your coccyx alright, Ant?” judge Amanda Holden then questioned, to which Ant said: “I dunno… I’ll tell you in the break.”

In a backstage clip posted on Tuesday morning, Ant and Dec laughed off the incident, with the former insisting: “It was alright, I think the adrenaline gets you through it and now… I need a bit of ice on that.”

Didn’t you say when you went on stage, ‘this is a bit slippy’.

Yeah, and then I looked over… wow! Legs in the air! Legs akimbo!

“Didn’t you say when you went on stage, ‘this is a bit slippy’?,” Ant continued, with Dec stating: “Yeah, and then I looked over… ‘wow!’. Legs in the air! Legs akimbo!”

However, Ant maintained: “I’m alright, I’m good. I’ll be here tomorrow.”

Monday night’s show saw singer Amy Lou being put through to the BGT final by the judges, while dancer Musa Motha was voted through to the next round of the competition by the public.