Britain's Got Talent Finalist Airlifted To Hospital With 'Severe Injuries' After Stunt Goes Wrong On US Version Of Show

A British escape artist has been airlifted to hospital after his act went drastically wrong during rehearsals for a spin-off of America’s Got Talent. Jonathan Goodwin, who is from Wales, reached the semi-final of Simon Cowell’s US talent show last year as well as the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019. He was rehearsing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on Thursday when he fell dozens of feet to the ground after being crushed between two cars in midair, according to multiple reports.

NBC via Getty Images Illusionist Jonathan Goodwin pictured with AGT host Nick Cannon at last year's semi-finals.

The stunt was supposed to see the escapologist free himself and fall underneath the vehicles before they collided. The 41-year-old was “responsive” and “immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care,” a spokesperson for AGT: Extreme said in a statement to People magazine. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition,” the representative added.

NBC via Getty Images