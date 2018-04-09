'Britain's Got Talent' Judges To Have Their Off-Air Asides Broadcast For The First Time Ever

‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ host Stephen Mulhern has revealed the chats the judges have in between filming auditions will feature in the new series, as part of an attempt to embarrass them.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges had better hope they’ve not been saying anything too terrible while filming this year’s auditions, as the conversations they have while still mic’d up are set to be made public.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “The judges forget they are filmed 24/7 when they are on set, so we have all the footage of their conversations where they are gossiping between auditions.

“We’re going to use it to play a game. For example, we’ll repeat things they’ve said about other people such as, ‘She’s not really that nice in person’ and ask which one said it and who it was about.

“It’ll be like Russian Roulette, we’ll play it and see who they were talking about.”

He added: “It’s like they’ve never been on TV before, they know their microphone is on but they are still whispering.”

The panel of judges remains unchanged again this year, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all returning.