'Britain's Got Talent' Judges To Have Their Off-Air Asides Broadcast For The First Time Ever

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges had better hope they’ve not been saying anything too terrible while filming this year’s auditions, as the conversations they have while still mic’d up are set to be made public.
‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ host Stephen Mulhern has revealed the chats the judges have in between filming auditions will feature in the new series, as part of an attempt to embarrass them.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “The judges forget they are filmed 24/7 when they are on set, so we have all the footage of their conversations where they are gossiping between auditions.
“We’re going to use it to play a game. For example, we’ll repeat things they’ve said about other people such as, ‘She’s not really that nice in person’ and ask which one said it and who it was about.
“It’ll be like Russian Roulette, we’ll play it and see who they were talking about.”
He added: “It’s like they’ve never been on TV before, they know their microphone is on but they are still whispering.”
The panel of judges remains unchanged again this year, with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all returning.
On the presenting team, things are a little more complicated thanks to Ant McPartlin’s arrest for drink-driving and subsequent return to rehab.
He and co-presenter Declan Donnelly had already filmed all the auditions prior to his arrest, but it remains unclear what producers have decided to do about the live shows.
It is highly unlikely Ant will be back on TV in the coming months, having stepped down from all commitments, with some reports claiming Dec will present the live shows by himself - as he has done on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, to rave reviews from fans.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returns to ITV on Saturday (14 April) at 8pm on ITV.