Comedian Lost Voice Guy and vocal group the D-Day Darlings have progressed to Sunday’s final, after impressing viewers and the judges with their performances.

The first of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalists have been revealed, following the first live show of the series.

Lost Voice Guy, who lives with cerebral palsy and uses computer technology to give him a voice, was put straight through after it was revealed he had topped the public vote.

After the result was announced, he joked: “This is the best I have felt in a very long time. In fact, I feel more special than usual.”

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams then had to choose between the D-Day Darlings and magician Maddox Dixon to also put through.

Only Alesha voted to save Maddxox, with Simon describing the D-Day Darling’s performance as a “real moment”.