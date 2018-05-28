The first of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalists have been revealed, following the first live show of the series.
Comedian Lost Voice Guy and vocal group the D-Day Darlings have progressed to Sunday’s final, after impressing viewers and the judges with their performances.
Lost Voice Guy, who lives with cerebral palsy and uses computer technology to give him a voice, was put straight through after it was revealed he had topped the public vote.
After the result was announced, he joked: “This is the best I have felt in a very long time. In fact, I feel more special than usual.”
Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams then had to choose between the D-Day Darlings and magician Maddox Dixon to also put through.
Only Alesha voted to save Maddxox, with Simon describing the D-Day Darling’s performance as a “real moment”.
It was an eventful first live semi-final of the series, as no sooner had presenter Declan Donnelly had quipped about the absence of co-host Ant McPartlin, than the show fell off air for a whole 10 minutes.
Storms across west London, where the show is filmed, meant that viewers’ screens were plunged into darkness.
Bosses then desperately scrambled to get the show back on air, as they showed highlights clips from the auditions while fans waited.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV.