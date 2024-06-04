Britain's Got Talent Champion Sydnie Christmas Admits Backlash To Her Win Has Been 'Soul-Destroying'

Sydnie Christmas performing in the BGT final on Sunday night Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has admitted she has struggled with some of the reaction to her success on the show.

On Sunday night, Sydnie made history as the first female singer to be crowned BGT champion, having got off to a big start in the competition when she became Amanda Holden’s “Golden Buzzer” act during the initial auditions.

However, the former gym receptionist’s presence in the contest has been a divisive issue for some given her previous career as a performer in the West End, with some viewers accusing the show of engineering Sydnie’s victory.

In a new interview with Metro, Sydnie claimed this speculation was “just not true”, adding: “There’s nothing that breaks my heart more than to see [the doubt].”

She continued: “It makes me feel really crappy. It’s soul-destroying but there’s nothing I can do to change their minds so I’ve had to separate myself.

“I’d love to speak to them but they are so angry so there’s nothing more I can do.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Britain’s Got Talent for comment.

Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack Rhodes, Sydnie Christmas and Abigail & Afronitaaa

In fact, Sydnie’s success in the live shows was decided entirely by viewers, with her performance in the first semi-final securing her a whopping 37.9% of the votes cast.

Voting figures from the final also revealed that Sydnie was a runaway hit ahead of runners up Jack Rhodes and Abigail & Afronitaaa.