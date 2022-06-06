Britain's Got Talent Final Voting Figures Reveal Just How Much Axel Blake Won By

Axel Blake celebrating his BGT victory on Sunday night Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Britain’s Got Talent bosses have unveiled the voting figures for this year’s series, following comedian Axel Blake’s victory on Sunday night.

Of the 11 acts to make it through to this year’s BGT finale – five of whom were chosen by the judges, alongside five selected by the judges and one wildcard – Axel received an impressive 19.7% of votes cast on the night.

His nearest competition was ventriloquist and second place finisher Jamie Leahey, who opened the show and received 14.7% of the final vote.

Not far behind him were singer Tom Ball and opera performer Maxwell Thorpe, landing 14.2% and 14% of the overall vote, respectively.

Jamie Leahey finished in second place in the BGT final Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

The full voting figures are as follows:

Axel Blake - 19.7%

Jamie Leahey - 14.7%

Tom Ball - 14.2%

Maxwell Thorpe - 14.0%

Eva Abley - 8.4%

Flintz and T4ylor - 8.3%

Aneeshwar Kunchala - 6.0%

Ben Nickless - 5.7%

Loren Allred - 3.3%

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 3.2%

Five Star Boys - 2.5%

Meanwhile, all five of the semi-finals’ voting results have also been confirmed.

As usual, the semi-finalist who received the most votes from the public was sent through to the final, with the judges then deciding between them whether to give a spot to the second or third place finishers.

Semi-Final 1

Maxwell Thorpe - 33.0%

Jamie Leahey - 26.1%

Junwoo - 10.8%

Born to Perform - 10.6%

The Witches - 9.3%

Mel Day - 3.9%

Suzi Wild - 3.5%

London Community Gospel Choir - 2.8%

Semi-Final 2

Ben Nickless - 30.4%

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 15.8%

Flintz and T4ylor - 15.7%

Ryland Petty - 12.4%

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir - 12.0%

Dante Marvin - 6.9%

Ranger Chris - 3.8%

Andrew Basso - 3.0%

Semi-Final 3

Tom Ball - 26.2%

Keiichi Iwasaki - 22.0%

Eva Abley - 20.1%

Immi Davis - 17.0%

The Freaks - 7.1%

Dane Bates Collective - 5.6%

The Dots - 1.1%

Les Sancho - 0.9%

Semi-Final 4

Loren Allred - 26.3%

Five Star Boys - 24.5%

The Phantom - 14.5%

The Frontline Singers - 12.9%

Mary P - 10.6%

Titan The Robot - 5.4%

Stefano Paolini - 3.0%

Dame Nation - 2.8%

Semi-Final 5

Axel Blake - 38.5%

Aneeshwar Kunchala - 14.0%

Welsh of the West End - 13.4%

Scooter Boys - 12.3%

Nick Edwards - 9.9%

IMD Legion - 8.5%

Brian & Krysstal - 2.1%

Matricks Illusion - 1.3%

This year’s series of BGT has faced some criticism from some viewers over the heavy inclusion of established entertainers, including many who’ve already had success on Got Talent franchises around the world.