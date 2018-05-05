Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Donchez Dacres

Donchez, who was born in Nottingham and grew up in Jamaica, performed his original track ‘Wiggle Wine’ during his audition, with David, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon all on their feet during the performance. When Ant and Dec came from backstage to join Donchez for a “wiggle” and a “wine”, the three judges ran up to meet them for a boogie, with the musical hopeful ending his performance off stage, next to the judges.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Donchez (and David Walliams) perform for Simon Cowell

At the end of the performance, David hit the Golden Buzzer, at which point Donchez was showered in golden confetti, having bagged a place in this year’s live semi-finals. Explaining his choice, David said: “You know what? I’ve wiggled my body. I’ve wound my body. But I’ve never done the two at once. You are like a ray of golden sunshine, thank you.” The rest of the judges agreed, with Simon Cowell telling Donchez: “People like you are the reason we make this show. You made it fun, I really like you.”

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Donchez discovers he's through to the semi-finals

While Alesha praised Donchez for bringing the “island vibes” to ‘BGT’, Amanda praised his moves, observing: “Your hips, man.” Donchez is the third of this year’s Golden Buzzer acts, with Simon Cowell previously heaping praise on father-son duo Jack and Tim, and magician Marc Spelmann getting the seal of approval from presenters Ant and Dec. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on Saturday (12 May) on ITV.