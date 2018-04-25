A former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant has been chosen to play at the royal wedding after being personally contacted by Meghan Markle.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, has revealed Meghan called him up to ask him if he would play at the ceremony when she ties the knot with Prince Harry on 19 May.

Sheku, who reached the live semi-finals of ‘BGT’ in 2015 with his siblings The Kanneh-Masons, said he was “so excited and honoured” by the invitation.