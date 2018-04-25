A former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant has been chosen to play at the royal wedding after being personally contacted by Meghan Markle.
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, has revealed Meghan called him up to ask him if he would play at the ceremony when she ties the knot with Prince Harry on 19 May.
Sheku, who reached the live semi-finals of ‘BGT’ in 2015 with his siblings The Kanneh-Masons, said he was “so excited and honoured” by the invitation.
He tweeted: “I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!!
“What a privilege. I can’t wait!”
Kensington Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry had chosen all the music themselves, tweeting: “Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.”
Sheku is a student at the Royal Academy of Music and also won the BBC Young Musician 2016 prize.
Watch Sheku and his siblings on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in the video below...
Other performers at the ceremony include Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir - a Christian gospel community group based in the South-East of England.
Mel C previously poured water on rumours the Spice Girls would reunite to perform on the day, after Mel B seemingly claimed they had all been invited to the wedding.
“I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke,” she told The Sun. “There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment.”