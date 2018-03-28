A 21-year-old woman who was Britain’s youngest councillor when she was elected has died suddenly.

Clarissa Slade was found dead at her flat in Winchester, where she was in the third year of her degree. She was elected to Mid Devon District Council aged just 18 in 2015.

She was elected alongside her parents, Colin and Elizabeth Slade, who are also councillors.

Police told HuffPost Slade’s death is “currently being treated as unexplained”.

Her father told The Daily Telegraph: “We are still pretty much in the dark as to the circumstances and we are waiting for the coroner.

“She had a bright future ahead, she was very keen on politics and she was a very bright young councillor, the youngest in the country when she was elected.

“She was looking to possibly pursue a career in politics. She was very active in the Conservative Party.”

Slade was active on social media and often photographed alongside prominent figures in the Conservative Party.