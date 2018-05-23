BAME Labour MP Rupa Huq Says She Is Stopped By Westminster Security On 'Daily Basis'

Labour MP Rupa Huq has said she is stopped by Westminster security staff on a “daily basis” due to an “in-built suspicion” of people of colour.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on police stop-and-search powers, the British Bangladeshi said BAME MPs regularly have their access to the House of Commons estate questioned.

She said: “Because of our pigmentation, we are treated differently. The in-built suspicion of people and the idea that they can be stopped while going about their lawful business pervades all levels of society.

“And I can state here today that I have been stopped more times in this place since my election in 2015 than I ever had in 43 years outside.

“This still occurs on a daily basis, presumably because my face does not fit.”

Huq said a parliamentary police officer complained about her response when she objected to being stopped.

“I have the correct pass, and the last time I gave the rejoinder that I had every right to be here, a complaint was made against me through the office of the Serjeant at Arms,” she said. “We all face that kind of thing.”

The Ealing Central and Acton MP is not the first to raise concerns about racism in Parliament.

Shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler revealed last year that a fellow MP mistook her for a cleaner when she was attempting to use a lift reserved for parliamentarians.

“Yes - God, there are so many incidents,” Butler told Radio Five Live at the time.