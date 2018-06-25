British Base Jumper Dies After Crashing Into Mountain In Italian Alps

A British man has died while base jumping in the Italian alps.

The man, named as Robert Haggarty, was wearing a wingsuit for the jump, but hit the mountainside before crashing down to a ledge 600ft below.

The 47-year-old was with a group of 25 on the 9,500ft Busazza mountain in the Dolomites, north of Venice, when the accident happened.

The alarm was raised when he was spotted getting in to difficulty with his parachute. He is thought to have died instantly upon impact.

A helicopter reached the area and sent down three technicians who recovered his body, repubblica.it reports.