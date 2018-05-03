A woman who works for the British Council has been detained in Iran, amid growing concerns over people with UK links being arrested there.

Aras Amiri, 32, has lived in London for a decade and is a postgraduate student at the University of Kingston.

On Wednesday, her cousin Mohsen Omrani posted on Facebook that she was arrested in the street in Tehran in March during a trip to visit her grandmother in hospital.

She had visited the country before without having any problems, Omrani said.

The arrest follows the high-profile arrest of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in April 2016, amid fears she and others are being used to exert diplomatic pressure on the UK.