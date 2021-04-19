The nominations for this year’s British LGBT Awards have now been announced, with RuPaul, Elliot Page, Phillip Schofield, Lil Nas X and Anne-Marie among the stars who’ve been recognised.
The Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin has also been nominated for an award, as have Strictly Come Dancing and the hit comedy Schitt’s Creek.
In the running in the main Celebrity category are Oscar nominee Elliot Page, who came out as trans last year, as well as Jameela Jamil, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and singer Demi Lovato.
Chart-topping stars Lil Nas X, MNEK and Anne-Marie have received nods in the Music Artist category, alongside Brit nominees Rina Sawayama and Harry Styles as well as YouTube personality Jojo Siwa, who came out earlier this year.
Meanwhile, in the Media Moment category are TV shows like It’s A Sin, Schitt’s Creek, Hollywood and Feel Good, as well as Christmas film Happiest Season.
Phillip Schofield has been nominated in the Broadcaster, Journalist or Host category for the first time, as have his This Morning co-star Dr Ranj Singh, Vogue editor Edward Enninful and daytime star Steph McGovern.
The latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for its inclusion of its first trans man, Gottmik, as has Strictly Come Dancing, for featuring its first same-sex partnership last year.
For this year’s awards show, there are also two categories for celebrities who have shown allyship to the LGBTQ+ community.
Charli XCX, Michelle Visage, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Jane Fonda are all in the running for Celebrity Ally, while a new category has been created for “Football Ally”.
Among these nominees are Gary Lineker, Jamie Vardy and Jordan Henderson.
Check out the full list of nominees below, ahead of the British LGBT Awards on 27 August...
CELEBRITY
Adam Lambert
Andrew Scott
Cara Delevingne
Demi Lovato
Elliot Page
Gillian Anderson
Jameela Jamil
RuPaul
Tan France
Willow Smith
MTV - MUSIC ARTIST
Anne-Marie
Harry Styles
Jojo Siwa
Kim Petras
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
The 1975
MNEK
Rina Sawayama
Sam Smith
CELEBRITY ALLY
Charli XCX
Dermot O’Leary
Eugene Levy
George Clooney
Jane Fonda
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Saunders
Jodie Comer
Melanie C
Michelle Visage
BROADCASTER, JOURNALIST OR HOST
Dr Ranj Singh
Edward Enninful
Jamie Windust
Joe Lycett
Phillip Schofield
Rose & Rosie
Steph McGovern
Suzi Ruffell
Tom Allen
Tom Read Wilson
MEDIA MOMENT
BBC America’s Killing Eve
CBBC’s The Next Step
Christmas romance Happiest Season
Mae Martin’s Feel Good
Netflix’s Haunting Of Bly Manor
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing
RuPaul’s Drag Race for welcoming Gottmik, a trans man, onto the show
Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin
Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood
Schitt’s Creek finale
SWINTON GROUP - FOOTBALL ALLY
Conor Coady
Danny Welbeck
Gary Cahill
Gary Lineker
Graeme Souness
Hector Bellerin
Jamie Vardy
Jordan Henderson
Jurgen Klopp
Richarlison de Andrade
INSPIRATIONAL LEADER
Alex Kalomparis, Gilead
Jonathan Taylor, BNP Paribas
Josh Graff, LinkedIn
Julia Atwater, Atos
Lucy Bradbury, AECOM
Lucy McKillop, Clear Channel
Nicci Take, Mercer
Paul Donovan, UBS
Richard Moor, National Grid
Stephen Jacques, Key Assets Group (Europe)
HSBC UK - BUSINESS ALLY
Alan Haywood, BP
Brian McNamara, GSK
Cait O’Riordan, FT
Carol Lukaszewicz, M & G
Emma Smith, Vodafone
John Soutar, HomeServe
Jonathan Howe, PwC
Philipp Lohan, Nielsen
Sharon Hague, Pearson
Tia Ferguson, NatWest
DIVERSITY HERO
Anthony Dunn, Johnson and Johnson
Chris Wilkinson, Homes England
Clare Coates, Barclays
Deon Pillay, LGIM
Filipe Mota da Silva, Tata Consultancy Services
Lisa Pinney MBE, Coal Authority
Lynne Nicholls, Clarion Housing
Scarlet-Marie Morgan, Allianz
Scott Sallee, Dentsu International
Stephen Nutt, NSPCC
MACQUARIE - FUTURE LEADER
Adam Shooman, State Street
Afonso Varatojo Januário, Schroders
Elliot Briery, Oliver Wyman
Harry Levey, Network Rail
Jennifer Spilling, Moody’s
Jung Wei Toh, HSBC UK
Justin Farrance, Allen & Overy
Noémie Lefort, Warner Music Group
Tyler Lee, Unilever
Victoria Jackson, BLM Law
EXCEPTIONAL INCLUSION
Chris Kenna, Brand Advance
Claire Brody, Disney
Georgina Court, Clifford Chance
Greg Turner-Smart, Rolls-Royce
Guilherme Zardo Klein, Philip Morris agency
Gurchaten Sandhu, United Nation’s International Labour Organization
Jessica Williams, Mace
Louise Bailey, SSE
Nigel Moralee, Sage (Accounting software)
Sarah Fennell, Macquarie
NETWORK GROUP (ERG)
Emerge, ViacomCBS’ LHBT+ Employee Resource Group, Viacom
Jacobs - Prism Network, Jacobs
Just Eat Takeaway LGBT+ Network, Just Eat
LGBT+@Sky, Sky
LGBTQ+ at Tesco, Tesco
London Stock Exchange Proud Network, LSEG
Pride@Airbus, Airbus
Proud@Shell, Shell
SEGA LGBTQ+ Network, SEGA
TalkPride, Talk Talk
TESCO - INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OR COMPANY
Avanti West Coast
Capco
ITV
KPMG
Nestlé
O2
Sainsbury’s
Tideway
TSB
Wickes
ONLINE INFLUENCER
Abigail Thorn
Adam Eli
Char Ellesse
Ericka Hart
Florence Given
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard
Kate Moross
Marie Ulven Ringheim
Phil Lester
Yves Mathieu
NETWORK RAIL - BRAND OR MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Argos
Cadbury’s Creme Egg
Calvin Klein
Clean&Clear
Fairy Liquid LGBT+ rebrand
GSK Consumer Healthcare (Sensodyne, Voltarol)
Marks and Spencer LGBT sandwich
Starbucks’ Name Advert
Unilever (Lynx, Vaseline, Simple, Close Up)
Wagamamas gender neutral toilets
JOHNSON & JOHNSON - CHARITY OR COMMUNITY INITIATIVE
Ban Conversion Therapy
Drag Queen Story Hour UK
Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest
Inclusive Mosque
It Gets Better
Just Like Us
Mindline Trans
Opening Doors London
The Outside Project
UK Black Pride
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LGBT+ LIFE
DJ Ritu
Dr S Chelvan
Helen Jones
Holestar
Jim MacSweeney
Leni Morris
Lou Englefield
Matthew Mahmood Ogston
Paul Martin OBE
Reverend Jide Macaulay