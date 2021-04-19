Mike Marsland/Getty/BBC/Channel 4/Instagram British LGBT Awards

Meanwhile, in the Media Moment category are TV shows like It’s A Sin, Schitt’s Creek, Hollywood and Feel Good, as well as Christmas film Happiest Season. Phillip Schofield has been nominated in the Broadcaster, Journalist or Host category for the first time, as have his This Morning co-star Dr Ranj Singh, Vogue editor Edward Enninful and daytime star Steph McGovern. The latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for its inclusion of its first trans man, Gottmik, as has Strictly Come Dancing, for featuring its first same-sex partnership last year.

Gottmik is the first transgender man to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race