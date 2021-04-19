ENTERTAINMENT
19/04/2021 20:00 BST

It's A Sin, RuPaul's Drag Race And Phillip Schofield Receive Nods At British LGBT Awards

Lil Nas X, Strictly Come Dancing, Elliott Page and Jameela Jamil have also received recognition.

The nominations for this year’s British LGBT Awards have now been announced, with RuPaul, Elliot Page, Phillip Schofield, Lil Nas X and Anne-Marie among the stars who’ve been recognised.

The Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin has also been nominated for an award, as have Strictly Come Dancing and the hit comedy Schitt’s Creek.

In the running in the main Celebrity category are Oscar nominee Elliot Page, who came out as trans last year, as well as Jameela Jamil, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and singer Demi Lovato.

Chart-topping stars Lil Nas X, MNEK and Anne-Marie have received nods in the Music Artist category, alongside Brit nominees Rina Sawayama and Harry Styles as well as YouTube personality Jojo Siwa, who came out earlier this year.

British LGBT Awards

Meanwhile, in the Media Moment category are TV shows like It’s A Sin, Schitt’s Creek, Hollywood and Feel Good, as well as Christmas film Happiest Season.

Phillip Schofield has been nominated in the Broadcaster, Journalist or Host category for the first time, as have his This Morning co-star Dr Ranj Singh, Vogue editor Edward Enninful and daytime star Steph McGovern.

The latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for its inclusion of its first trans man, Gottmik, as has Strictly Come Dancing, for featuring its first same-sex partnership last year.

Gottmik is the first transgender man to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race

For this year’s awards show, there are also two categories for celebrities who have shown allyship to the LGBTQ+ community.

Charli XCX, Michelle Visage, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Jane Fonda are all in the running for Celebrity Ally, while a new category has been created for “Football Ally”.

Among these nominees are Gary Lineker, Jamie Vardy and Jordan Henderson.

Check out the full list of nominees below, ahead of the British LGBT Awards on 27 August...

CELEBRITY

Adam Lambert

Andrew Scott

Cara Delevingne

Demi Lovato

Elliot Page

Gillian Anderson

Jameela Jamil

RuPaul

Tan France

Willow Smith

 

MTV - MUSIC ARTIST

Anne-Marie

Harry Styles

Jojo Siwa

Kim Petras

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

The 1975

MNEK

Rina Sawayama

Sam Smith

 

CELEBRITY ALLY

Charli XCX

Dermot O’Leary

Eugene Levy

George Clooney

Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Saunders

Jodie Comer

Melanie C

Michelle Visage

 

BROADCASTER, JOURNALIST OR HOST

Dr Ranj Singh

Edward Enninful

Jamie Windust

Joe Lycett

Phillip Schofield

Rose & Rosie

Steph McGovern

Suzi Ruffell

Tom Allen

Tom Read Wilson

 

MEDIA MOMENT

BBC America’s Killing Eve

CBBC’s The Next Step

Christmas romance Happiest Season

Mae Martin’s Feel Good

Netflix’s Haunting Of Bly Manor

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing

RuPaul’s Drag Race for welcoming Gottmik, a trans man, onto the show

Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin

Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood

Schitt’s Creek finale

 

SWINTON GROUP - FOOTBALL ALLY 

Conor Coady

Danny Welbeck

Gary Cahill

Gary Lineker

Graeme Souness

Hector Bellerin

Jamie Vardy

Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp

Richarlison de Andrade

 

INSPIRATIONAL LEADER

Alex Kalomparis, Gilead

Jonathan Taylor, BNP Paribas

Josh Graff, LinkedIn

Julia Atwater, Atos

Lucy Bradbury, AECOM

Lucy McKillop, Clear Channel

Nicci Take, Mercer

Paul Donovan, UBS

Richard Moor, National Grid

Stephen Jacques, Key Assets Group (Europe)

 

HSBC UK - BUSINESS ALLY

Alan Haywood, BP

Brian McNamara, GSK

Cait O’Riordan, FT

Carol Lukaszewicz, M & G

Emma Smith, Vodafone

John Soutar, HomeServe

Jonathan Howe, PwC

Philipp Lohan, Nielsen

Sharon Hague, Pearson

Tia Ferguson, NatWest

 

DIVERSITY HERO

Anthony Dunn, Johnson and Johnson

Chris Wilkinson, Homes England 

Clare Coates, Barclays

Deon Pillay, LGIM

Filipe Mota da Silva, Tata Consultancy Services

Lisa Pinney MBE, Coal Authority 

Lynne Nicholls, Clarion Housing

Scarlet-Marie Morgan, Allianz

Scott Sallee, Dentsu International

Stephen Nutt, NSPCC

 

MACQUARIE - FUTURE LEADER

Adam Shooman, State Street

Afonso Varatojo Januário, Schroders

Elliot Briery, Oliver Wyman

Harry Levey, Network Rail

Jennifer Spilling, Moody’s

Jung Wei Toh, HSBC UK 

Justin Farrance, Allen & Overy 

Noémie Lefort, Warner Music Group 

Tyler Lee, Unilever

Victoria Jackson, BLM Law

 

EXCEPTIONAL INCLUSION

Chris Kenna, Brand Advance

Claire Brody, Disney

Georgina Court, Clifford Chance

Greg Turner-Smart, Rolls-Royce

Guilherme Zardo Klein, Philip Morris agency

Gurchaten Sandhu, United Nation’s International Labour Organization

Jessica Williams, Mace

Louise Bailey, SSE

Nigel Moralee, Sage (Accounting software)

Sarah Fennell, Macquarie

 

NETWORK GROUP (ERG)

Emerge, ViacomCBS’ LHBT+ Employee Resource Group, Viacom

Jacobs - Prism Network, Jacobs

Just Eat Takeaway LGBT+ Network, Just Eat 

LGBT+@Sky, Sky

LGBTQ+ at Tesco, Tesco

London Stock Exchange Proud Network, LSEG

Pride@Airbus, Airbus

Proud@Shell, Shell

SEGA LGBTQ+ Network, SEGA

TalkPride, Talk Talk 

 

TESCO - INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OR COMPANY

Avanti West Coast

Capco

ITV

KPMG

Nestlé

O2

Sainsbury’s

Tideway

TSB

Wickes

 

ONLINE INFLUENCER

Abigail Thorn

Adam Eli

Char Ellesse

Ericka Hart

Florence Given

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard

Kate Moross

Marie Ulven Ringheim

Phil Lester

Yves Mathieu

 

NETWORK RAIL - BRAND OR MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Argos

Cadbury’s Creme Egg

Calvin Klein

Clean&Clear

Fairy Liquid LGBT+ rebrand

GSK Consumer Healthcare (Sensodyne, Voltarol)

Marks and Spencer LGBT sandwich

Starbucks’ Name Advert

Unilever (Lynx, Vaseline, Simple, Close Up)

Wagamamas gender neutral toilets

 

JOHNSON & JOHNSON - CHARITY OR COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

Ban Conversion Therapy

Drag Queen Story Hour UK

Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest

Inclusive Mosque

It Gets Better

Just Like Us

Mindline Trans

Opening Doors London

The Outside Project

UK Black Pride

 

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LGBT+ LIFE

DJ Ritu

Dr S Chelvan

Helen Jones

Holestar

Jim MacSweeney

Leni Morris

Lou Englefield

Matthew Mahmood Ogston

Paul Martin OBE

Reverend Jide Macaulay

