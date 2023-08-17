British Museum Mocked For Sacking Staff Over Stolen Treasures

A worker holding an umbrella guides the tourists at British Museum during a hot weather day in Central London, Monday, June 12, 2023. via Associated Press

The British Museum has dismissed a member of its staff following reports that some treasures were “missing, stolen or damaged” – and the internet immediately started pointing out a very obvious point.

The London-based museum said police were investigating a range of missing items, including gold, jewellery and semi-precious stone gems, most of which had been kept in a storeroom – although they are yet to arrest anyone.

The director of the major tourist attraction, Hartwig Fischer, said it was a “highly unusual incident”, and that security arrangements have already been tightened.

Legal action is going to be taken against the sacked staff member. The museum has also begun an independent review of security led by a former trustee and the British Transport Police.

All of the missing items were dated between 15th Century BC and 19th Century AD – and allegedly taken before this year, over an undisclosed period of time.

The irony is the British Museum has received plenty of scrutiny itself over the way it has acquired its highly-sought after artefacts.

For instance, the Elgin Marbles (also known as the Parthenon sculptures) have been on display there since the 19th Century, despite being of Greek origin and possibly dating back to 447BC.

Chair of trustees George Osbourne did acknowledge there has been “quite a bitter disagreement” for more than 200 years over the items, because Greece wants them back.

Easter Islanders have also called for their sculpture of Hoa Hakananai’a to be returned.

And, in an unusual move, institutions across the UK have promised to return Nigeria’s Benin Bronzes in 2022 after the country called for them to go back to their place of origin, although they have not been transferred yet.

Still, a leading human rights lawyer, Geoffrey Robertson, told The Guardian back in 2019: “The trustees of the British Museum have become the world’s largest receivers of stolen property, and the great majority of their loot is not even on public display.”

He said the museum allows an unofficial “stolen goods tour”.

With all that in mind, it’s not surprising X (formerly known as Twitter) swung into action after the BBC reported what was happening with the British Museum, with people quickly calling the institution out....

Getting into trouble for stealing from the British Museum is like getting nicked for eating Hannibal Lecter. https://t.co/XMdiECZ9Oe — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 16, 2023

oh so now its a problem https://t.co/hGiChcyYzs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/r6ZmM51eCh — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) August 16, 2023

The British Museum dismissing an employee for stealing artifacts originally stolen by the British Museum is peak irony. https://t.co/Icp2FN859e pic.twitter.com/gP4lIuZdN3 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile they say these collections have to be kept in England because they aren’t safe/well taken care of in their countries of origin 🙃 https://t.co/nfDRGiWjNj — Sara Salem (@saramsalem) August 16, 2023

This goes against the British museum's policy of only holding treasures that are "pilfered, plundered, or robbed." https://t.co/YLMiJh8iR4 pic.twitter.com/Knua5ZLXkL — WILLI 📈 (@muenzenberg_w) August 16, 2023

The detective: please tell us which items in your collection are stolen.



The British Museum: https://t.co/2k3TtOSQE6 pic.twitter.com/4qjOvwuUfR — Katherine (@ksb78) August 16, 2023

Someone stole from the cathedral of theft?! 😲 https://t.co/uYLwRRpaWc — Ben Blissett (@tldrben) August 16, 2023

is there no honor amongst thieves smh https://t.co/XcSiNQPOEW — ML Kejera (@KejeraL) August 16, 2023

Police are investigating after treasures reported "missing, stolen or damaged" from the British Museum.



They have dismissed a staff member.



But to label the items "stolen"...how did you get these items in the BM in the first place? 👀 https://t.co/3hC1gcjVYr — Sinai Fleary 🇬🇩🇻🇨 (@S_Fleary1) August 16, 2023

Fellas, find yourself someone who loves you as much as British people love looting and hoarding the treasures of the ancient world https://t.co/oIOFlKL2xD — the information pimp (@BirdRespecter) August 16, 2023

The irony of “missing, stolen” when the British museum itself houses a lot of stolen property. Original teefs. https://t.co/hfpe2Zp88B — Carina “Ri” White🇯🇲 (@_CarinaWh) August 16, 2023