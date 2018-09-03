A British musician has died after being ambushed while birdwatching in the South African bush.

Simon Milliken, 60, and Perry So, 36, were in the Burman Bush nature reserve on Friday when they were attacked.

Milliken, who had recently retired from the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra and had a home in Durban, is said to have distracted the attacker while So, a Hong-Kong based visiting conductor ran for help.