A member of the British armed forces has been killed in Syria while on a mission fighting against so-called Islamic State, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The casualty was embedded with US forces fighting Isis when they were caught in a bomb blast on Thursday.

The spokesperson gave no information regarding the casualty’s service branch, unit or gender.

He said: “It is with regret that we must confirm that a member of the UK Armed Forces was killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria yesterday.

“The individual was embedded with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident occurred.

“The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”