    30/03/2018 17:50 BST

    British Soldier Killed In Syria Fighting Isis, Ministry Of Defence Confirms

    The soldier was caught by an explosion on Thursday.

    Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
    British soldier killed in Syria fighting Isis, Ministry of Defence has said.

    A member of the British armed forces has been killed in Syria while on a mission fighting against so-called Islamic State, the Ministry of Defence has said.

    The casualty was embedded with US forces fighting Isis when they were caught in a bomb blast on Thursday.

    The spokesperson gave no information regarding the casualty’s service branch, unit or gender.

    He said: “It is with regret that we must confirm that a member of the UK Armed Forces was killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria yesterday.

    “The individual was embedded with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident occurred.

    “The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

