Here's The 25-Year-Old Woman Who Died Protecting British Tourists In DR Congo

The park ranger who died while protecting British tourists from kidnappers in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been named as Rachel Masika Baraka.

The 25-year-old was attacked by armed assailants while accompanying two Brits on a tour of Virunga National Park, Africa’s oldest national park.

Robert Jesty and Bethan Davies were abducted along with their driver on Friday. They have since been released, saying they were “very relieved” the ordeal was over.

Baraka was rushed to hospital following the attack, but died from injuries shortly afterwards. Park director, Emmanuel de Merode, said the young ranger’s life had been “tragically cut short in service to Virunga National Park”.

“She was one of the Park’s 26 female rangers and was highly committed, showing true bravery in her work,” he said. “We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to her family, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.”

Baraka is one of eight Virunga park rangers who have been killed in 2018, five of whom died in a gun attack by one of Congo’s Mai-Mai militias, which first formed to resist Rwandan armed groups in the late 1990s.

According to The Telegraph, she is thought to be the first female ranger to be killed in the park.