Six Wildlife Rangers Killed In Virunga National Park – Reports

Six wildlife rangers have been killed in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a haven for endangered gorillas that has been under threat from poachers and rebel fighters for years.

The cause of the deaths are not yet known but it comes just days another another ranger was shot dead by armed men.

“We have sadly lost six rangers,” park spokesman Joel Malembe told AFP, adding that the ambush occurred between the sectors of Lulimba and Ishasha.

Located in DR Congo’s violence-torn North Kivu province, the park is one of the most important conservation sites in the world, covering 7,800 square kilometres (3,011 miles) — three times the size of Luxembourg.

The park, its rangers and the gorillas they protect are under constant threat from poachers as well as armed groups vying for power in the aftermath of a devastating civil war that claimed five million lives from 1994-2003.

Earlier this month, one ranger told the Guardian: “This is not an easy profession. Losing your friends and colleagues is very painful. But we chose to do this, and we know the risks.”

The guards became famous in the 2014 film, Virunga, which followed the stories of four people trying to protect the endangered gorillas from the threats of poaching, war and the destruction of their habitat through oil exploration.