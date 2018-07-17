A British woman was impaled by a beach umbrella and had to be freed with a bolt cutter, according to police in the US.

Margaret Reynolds was at Seaside Heights in New Jersey on Monday when part of the umbrella pierced her right ankle and was driven completely through due to the “force of the wind”, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Borough Police Chief Tommy Boyd said fire crews had to use a bolt cutter on the umbrella to free the 67-year-old before getting her to an ambulance.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 4.30pm and Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo cut the stretcher - the portion of the umbrella that connects to the frame - to free Reynolds, Detective Steve Korman said.

Authorities have not released further details on Reynolds’ condition.

She was initially taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Centre on Monday but it is not known if she has since been discharged.