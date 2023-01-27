Britney Spears Urges Fans To 'Respect My Privacy' After They Sent Police To Her Home

Britney Spears at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Britney Spears has urged her fans to respect her privacy after the police were called to her home due to supposed concerns about her welfare.

Earlier this week, police officers were called out to Britney’s home, after a handful of fans apparently felt concerned about her when she deactivated her Instagram page without warning.

Some fans went as far as live-streaming themselves on the phone to the police on TikTok, with a representative for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office later confirming to Page Six that the Stronger singer was not “in any kind of harm or danger at this point”.

On Thursday night, a statement was posted on Britney’s Twitter page about the incident, which read: “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

The statement continued: “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and [I was] being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I can so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

She signed off the message: “All the love, B.”

It’s now been over a year since Britney was freed from the conservatorship she’d been placed under for 13 years, which saw her father and other parties in charge of her finances and professional decisions, among other aspects of her life.

Britney has previously credited fans for raising awareness of her situation via the so-called “Free Britney” movement.

In the year since the legal arrangement was lifted, Britney has married her long-term partner Sam Asghari and recorded a comeback single with Elton John, based around a mash-up of some of his old hits.