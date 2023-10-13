Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2016 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is set to narrate the audiobook version of Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

People magazine reported on Friday afternoon, that Michelle will voice the entire of Britney’s book, apart from an introduction by the pop princess herself.

In a statement to the publication, the Toxic singer explained the reason that she won’t be reading the entire memoir to listeners.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” she said. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching and emotional, to say the least.

“For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

For her part, Michelle gave a simple statement concerning the news, adding: “I stand with Britney.”

Michelle Williams Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

The memoir’s title was revealed by Britney herself in July of this year, alongside the caption: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At last. Are you ready?”

Further details on the book have been previously released via press release, which described The Woman In Me as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”.







“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” it continued, referring to the Grammy winner’s legal battle over the conservatorship she’d been placed under for 13 years of her life.

“The impact of sharing her voice – her truth – was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.

“With remarkable candour and humour, Spears’ groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”