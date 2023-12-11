Britney Spears Gets Candid About How She's Finding Single Life

Britney Spears is opening up about how being single can be a bit of a... Circus.
On Sunday, the pop star reflected on her single status in a heartfelt post on Instagram nearly four months after her split from ex-husband, Sam Asghari.
“It’s so weird being single,” Britney began her message alongside a picture of a nun drinking out of a tea cup with a straw.
“I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad…I’ve realised I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all.”
In August, Britney and Sam called it quits after nearly seven years together and one year of marriage when the Iranian American model filed for divorce.
“I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…But I’m definitely changing all that… I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???” the Grammy winner added in her post.
Britney went on to share that she “likes[s] a routine” and “usually [does] the same thing every day.”
“l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things…The way I live my life is mine...I’ve had so many people interfere with that…But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!” she continued the caption.
Back in October, the Toxic singer made headlines after releasing her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me.
In the book, Britney dropped numerous bombshells about her “soul-crushing” 13-year long conservatorship and rise to superstardom, including claims about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.