British Man Breaks Leg After Jumping Off 100ft Australian Cliff

A British man was left with multiple injuries after leaping off a 100ft cliff at a remote Australian beauty spot.

Josh Jones said he was “gutted” by the incident at the Kakadu National Park in Northern Territory, which resulted in him breaking his left leg in two places, dislocating his knee and suffering facial injuries.

Luckily for the 25-year-old, a doctor visiting Jim Jim Falls on Saturday with three medical students came to his rescue, constructing a stretcher from wood and denim shorts to carry him to safety.

Jones, from Yorkshire, told ABC: “I saw the ledge and thought, ‘Hey, that’s possible to jump off.’

“It was just pure impact [when I hit the water]. It took the wind out of me, I came up and the left leg didn’t feel too good.”