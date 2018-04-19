The programme was billed as the perfect replacement for anyone missing the hit summer dating show, but ultimately, it failed to make the same impact.

ITV2 has cancelled the much-hyped ‘Love Island’ successor ‘Bromans’ , after just one series.

The Sun was the first to report the news, with an ITV2 spokesperson telling the newspaper: ”’Bromans’ was lots of fun and a great show but we currently have no plans for it to return to ITV2.”

A great show, you say? Hmmm...

‘Bromans’ saw eight opposite-sex couples competing in challenges themed around Ancient Rome, with the boyfriends taking on physical tasks while the women cheered them on and sometimes had their own jobs to do, like making dinner.

Unsurprisingly, critics mauled the show - with one writing: “’Bromans takes us back thousands of years - in more ways than one” - and viewers soon switched off.

‘Love Island’ is expected to return to our screens in early June, and this time around, it’ll be bigger than ever, as an eight-week run is expected.