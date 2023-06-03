Brooke Shields Fought To Keep 17-Year-Old Daughter From Modelling

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy in 2021 Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Brooke Shields is terrified of her 17-year-old daughter, Grier Henchy, becoming a model.

The former Suddenly Susan star famously modelled for Calvin Klein as a teen and experienced the perils of childhood stardom firsthand.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, Brooke said she “fought” her daughter’s wish to be a model “for so long”.

Brooke added that she has some conditions if Henchy is going to model. The teen will have to go to college and listen to her mother — even if Brooke has no interest in becoming her daughter’s manager like her own mother was.

“I finally had to give in and say, if you’re gonna do this, A, I’m not gonna be your manager,” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “You’re going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you’re gonna listen to me.”

Brooke added that runway modelling and the behaviour backstage are “just brutal” and that “the rules have changed” since she was a famous face.

The actor most recently chronicled her own childhood stardom and relationship with her mother in the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

“My mum was my manager and we were glued at the hip, which probably was how I could survive, because you couldn’t get to me,” she said Thursday.

“She was … so protective. On the one hand, I was very naive, and on the other, I was just thrown into this crazy world.”

While the children of celebrities commonly follow in their parents’ footsteps (as evident in the discourse around “nepo babies”), Brooke has understandable reservations — and recently said a Hollywood executive sexually assaulted her when she was in her 20s after pretending to offer her a job.

“It’s taken me a long time to process it,” Brooke told People magazine, adding that it was the “lowest point” of her career.

“I’m more angry now than I was able to be then. If you’re afraid, you’re rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don’t have to be violent to be scary.”

Brooke is just as impressed by her daughter’s fortitude as she is apprehensive, however, and said she wouldn’t be able to “handle” runway modelling herself.

With Brooke as a mentor, though, hopefully Grier will never endure what her mom experienced.