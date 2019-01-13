Luke Goss Insists He’s ‘Over The Moon’ With The Reaction To The Bros Documentary

‘After The Screaming Stops’ aired on BBC Four over Christmas, before moving to iPlayer, and became something of an instant classic – though probably not for the reasons the band would have wanted.

Luke Goss has clarified comments he made about the public’s reaction to the recently-released Bros documentary, claiming he’s “over the moon” with the response.

The film saw a camera crew follow brothers Luke and Matt as they reunited for a series of shows at the O2 Arena last year and their incredible one-liners, anecdotes and David Brent-like antics left many viewers howling with laughter.

On Saturday, the Times Weekend magazine published an interview, which quoted Luke responding to the unexpected reaction by saying some people “will always take the piss”.

“But if that’s their contribution to the universe then I pity them,” he added. “I’m kinda sick of being ridiculed. I focus on the good people out there.”

However, he’s now taken to Twitter to claim that’s not entirely what he meant.

“I’m over the moon with the reaction of the Documentary,” he wrote on Saturday night. “Those guys [the paper] love an angle lol.

“Anyway...thank you all for being so vocal and supportive about our #film sending #love as always.”