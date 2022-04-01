Bruce Willis' Family Thanks Fans For 'Stunning Love' After Actor's Aphasia Diagnosis

(L-R) Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis in 2015 Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout said in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Advertisement

Scout posted a photo of her father wearing a yellow bandana and yellow-tinted glasses along with her message. Bruce has three daughters – Scout, Rumer and Tallulah – with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. He also has two children, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, with his current wife, Emma Heming.

Aphasia is a condition that affects the ability to communicate and understand written or spoken language, according to the Mayo Clinic. It generally occurs after a stroke or head injury, though in some cases, the condition is brought on by brain tumours or another degenerative brain condition.

Advertisement

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Moore's "Inside Out" book party in September 2019. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Bruce’s family released a coordinated message on social media on Wednesday, revealing the extent of the Die Hard actor’s condition and his retirement from acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family said in a statement. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Advertisement

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement added. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”