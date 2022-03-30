Bruce Willis To Retire From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Willis shot to fame in the 1980s in the ABC series Moonlighting, for which he won an Emmy and Golden Globe. His big break as a movie actor came in 1988 when he starred as police detective John McClane in the action smash Die Hard, later reprising the role across four sequels. He also won acclaim for his performances in Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and Sin City.

The 67-year-old actor is due to appear in several films to be released this year, including Gasoline Alley and Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.