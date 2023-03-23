Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Reveals They Renewed Their Wedding Vows Before Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis Instagram/Theo Wargo/Getty

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has said she feels happy that she and the Die Hard star renewed their wedding vows prior to his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, Emma shared that she and Bruce renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy we did,” she explained. “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.

“And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

Emma’s post included footage of herself and Bruce saying their vows, as well as footage of his daughters celebrating on the day.

Advertisement

To mark the day, Emma also shared her own candid post revealing the mixed emotions she felt on the occasion.

“Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family,” she told her followers.

“I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well.”

It’s been a challenging year for Bruce and his family, after the Emmy-winning star shared in February 2022 that he was retiring from acting due to being diagnosed with aphasia.

Advertisement

Just over a year later, Bruce’s family shared publicly that his condition had progressed, and he’d since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.