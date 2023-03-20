Bruce Willis Celebrates His 68th Birthday With Family In Poignant Video Shared By Demi Moore

Bruce Willis in 2018 (left) and on his birthday over the weekend (right) Kevin Winter/Getty/Twitter/Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ family came together over the weekend to celebrate the actor’s 68th birthday with him.

And that included his ex-wife Demi Moore, who shared a poignant clip from the gathering on social media on Sunday evening.

In the minute-long video, the Die Hard actor is seen celebrating while his loved ones shower him with love and a rendition of Happy Birthday To You.

Advertisement

“So glad we could celebrate you today,” Demi wrote alongside the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them.”

Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

Bruce and Demi’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis also posted the clip on her Instagram page, writing: “Happy Birthday Daddio, I love you to the [moon]. You are so cool.”

Rumer also posted a snap of herself as a child being held by her famous dad.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bruce’s wife of over a decade, Emma Heming Willis, shared a birthday tribute of her own.

“He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always,” she said.

“Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too.”

It’s not been the easiest year for Bruce and his family, after the Emmy-winning star shared in February 2022 that he was retiring from acting due to being diagnosed with aphasia.

Just over a year later, Bruce’s family shared publicly that his condition had progressed, and he’d since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement credited to Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn and ex-wife Demi.