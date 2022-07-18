Bruce Willis Breaks 34-Year-Old Die Hard Promise In Spectacular Fashion

Bruce Willis ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Yippee ki-yay: John McClane is back on the scene.

Screen icon Bruce Willis returned to the site of his most memorable cinematic moment: the rooftop of Fox Plaza in Century City, Los Angeles – otherwise known as Nakatomi Plaza, the setting for Die Hard, which was released this week in 1988.

In the film, Bruce’s character vowed he’d “never even think about going up in a tall building again”.

However, in a clip posted on Instagram by his wife, model Emma Heming Willis, the action star stands atop the building once more.

Then, clips from the hit movie roll in, accompanied by the sound of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony – a piece used memorably in the film:

Bruce retired from acting earier this year after announcing that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that can make it difficult to understand and communicate.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page in March, his family said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The actor had completed filming on several films at the time of the announcement, some of which have yet to be released.

One of those upcoming movies, Paradise City, will reunite Bruce with his Pulp Fiction co-star John Travolta.