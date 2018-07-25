Twenty one passengers have reportedly been injured, including two seriously, after a coach travelling from Amsterdam to London crashed.
The bus, said to be carrying mainly British, Irish, and Dutch nationals crashed at 2.28am on the Brussels-Ostend motorway, near the town of Aalter.
Belgian Federal Police said the Dutch driver crashed straight into a concrete structure that was part of ongoing road works.
The driver of the Ouibus coach, a subsidiary of French state railways SNCF, said he did not see the road works in time, police said, according to media reports.
The bus was also reportedly carrying passengers from the Netherlands, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone.
Two people had to be freed from the bus by firefighters and the two seriously injured victims, included the bus driver.
They were taken to nearby hospitals in Ghent, Tielt and Deinze.