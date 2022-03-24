Bryan Adams Really Doesn't Want To Talk About Summer Of '69 During Awkward TV Interview

Bryan Adams picture alliance via Getty Images

Summer Of ’69 might be one of Bryan Adams’ biggest and most-loved songs, but he certainly didn’t want to talk about it during a recent TV appearance.

The rocker shut down a presenter’s question about the classic track as he was interviewed on Australia’s The Today Show.

As the host asked Bryan to reveal the story behind Summer Of ’69 – given he would have been just 10 years old in the year depicted in its title – he was not prepared to spill the beans.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he insisted. “I want to talk about the new album, that’s why I’m here.”

The presenter took the snub in her stride, and without missing a beat, responded: “Sure, let’s talk about it.”

Her co-host was more stunned, however, and could be heard saying: “Wow, OK.”

In fairness to Bryan, he did recently reveal the origins of Summer Of ’69 in an interview with The Independent.

“I only ever wrote that title because it made me laugh,” he said, adding that the song wasn’t really a bit hit in Europe when it was first released in 1985.

The singer previously gave a similarly awkward response when asked about the track during a TV interview in New Zealand.

“It’s not about the year, it’s a metaphor,” he said.

“I never said ’1969′... It’s a metaphor for a great summer. A summer of love,” he smirked.

Despite going on to become one of Bryan’s signature tunes, Summer Of ’69 missed the UK top 40 completely when it was released in 1985.