Entertainment

Bryan Adams Casually Drops The F-Bomb During The One Show Appearance

Host Alex Jones had to issue a swift apology after the rocker swore.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Bryan Adams and Alex Jones on The One Show
Bryan Adams and Alex Jones on The One Show
BBC

Bryan Adams turned the air blue after dropping the F-bomb during a pre-watershed appearance on The One Show on Friday.

Host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after the singer used some colourful language while recalling how his mum allowed him to quit school to pursue his music career.

Speaking to Alex and co-presenter Ronan Keating, Bryan said: “She went to the headmaster and said, ‘I’m taking my son out of school [because] he wants to join a band’, and he said to her, ‘You’re making a huge mistake and you’re a bad mother.’

“She only told me that last year,” Bryan continued. “I said [to her], you should have taken the chart position or something, she said, ‘No, fuck them.’”

Bryan with fellow guest Michelle Visage
Bryan with fellow guest Michelle Visage
BBC

Alex swiftly apologised, saying: “There was a bit of a swear word there, we are sorry.”

However, Bryan was unaware as to what he’d said that warranted an apology, asking, “What?” as he turned to fellow guest Michelle Visage.

Alex later issued another apology “for Bryan’s loose lips”.

“What did I say?!” Bryan joked.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.

Ash Percival - Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction
uktvwe love tvthe one showalex jonesbryan adams